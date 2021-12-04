IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

  • Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them

    06:44

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

    06:02

  • Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 

    06:53

  • Velshi: The threats to U.S. democracy are coming from within. But we can fix this.

    03:27

  • Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 2021

    05:13

  • “In the Navajo Nation there’s almost 10K homes that lack water”: Velshi Across America tackles infrastructure failures in the Native American community

    07:10

  • Velshi: In the global race to recruit skilled foreign workers, America is falling behind

    03:50

  • Velshi: Oil drilling is wildly profitable. But some things are more important

    04:21

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”

    05:15

  • WH Economic Adviser on BBB: “This is exactly the legislation we need to pass”

    06:16

  • How Inflation & the Shipping Crisis Could Derail Your Thanksgiving

    03:01

  • “We segregate our history,” says “The 1619 Project” Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones

    05:47

  • GOP Rep. Don Bacon on BIF: “I frankly believe that our party should’ve embraced it”

    06:45

  • Velshi: Biden’s physical exam is honest & transparent. Just as it should be.

    04:50

  • Rittenhouse testimony “inauthentic,” “inconsistent with evidence” says lawyer for shooting survivor

    05:31

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “The other side is filled with crooks, liars and insurrectionists”

    05:39

  • Parents of young cancer patients driven to activism after cases get linked to nearby nuclear lab

    04:13

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Has “Woke” become un-woke?

    04:02

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn calls Steve Bannon’s claims of taking over local elections “poppycock”

    07:52

On paper, the U.S. economy is booming right now. Jobs are coming back fast, businesses are open, wages are increasing, and the stock market continues to hit records. Yet some Americans are struggling to come up with enough money to pay for goods, food, and services. It feels like everything is more expensive. It all boils down to inflation: the rise in price of goods and services. So, just how worried should we be? The Biden Administration had been calling it “transitory” - in other words, short term. Not permanent. But measuring inflation during an unprecedented pandemic can be tricky. America has seen inflation before. Each inflationary episode, different from the last. Inflation can be scary, especially if you are old enough to remember what real inflation feels like. And especially if you are on a fixed income. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already said this inflation period has lasted longer than expected. But it will end. We just have to figure what to do to help it end sooner rather than later.Dec. 4, 2021

