Velshi: In the global race to recruit skilled foreign workers, America is falling behind

America wouldn’t be what it is today if not for immigration. And America doesn’t work as hard as it should to attract the world’s best and brightest minds. Other countries are racing to recruit foreign workers. They’re taking stock and realizing that welcoming people in is much more economically productive than keeping people out. U.S. immigration policies are broken. We let too few people in and make it too hard for those people to stay, even when they have been educated in America. We have onerous visa renewal processes, when we should be rolling out the carpet to make sure skilled workers never give a thought to living somewhere else. While other nations are racing to create programs to attract skilled foreign workers, America’s fear-based immigration policies are basically scaring skilled workers away.Nov. 27, 2021