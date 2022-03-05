Velshi: Hungary’s past treatment of migrants can’t be forgotten

Hungary has welcomed around 157,000 refugees since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Just hours after the hostilities with Russia began, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban reversed his hardline border policies, opening the country’s doors to the people of Ukraine. “We’re prepared to take care of them, and we’ll be able to rise to the challenge quickly and efficiently.” That’s an uncharacteristically empathic outlook coming from Viktor Orban. His far-right policies make recent American responses to border crossings look saintly, and are a major change from the way Hungary itself handled its last migration challenge seven years ago. Hungary has some of the strictest - and cruelest - border laws in the European Union. This country has become so anti-immigrant that even the white Christian ones scare them a bit. But, not as much as the Muslim ones. A saving grace is the Hungarian people who welcome those from Ukraine, of all colors, at a train station in Budapest. Many of those volunteers privately saying, they weren’t there because of the Hungarian government’s migration policies, but in spite of them.March 5, 2022