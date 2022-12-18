Velshi: Gun safety progress on a state-level is still progress

There have been 611 mass shootings this year, making 2022 the second-worst year for gun violence in 9 years. That’s according to the Gun Violence Archive. So, it’s easy to feel like not much has changed in the decade since the Sandy Hook shooting. But, there has been an impressive amount of progress on the state level. According to a report by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, 525 “significant gun safety laws” have been adopted on the state level in the last decade.Dec. 18, 2022