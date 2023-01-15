Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The amazing, fantabulous life of George Santos - a congressman, a volleyball champion, a Goldman Sachs alum…allegedly. The freshman Congressman is a serial fabulist who has lied about his religion, his ethnicity, his work history, his education and even his athletic talent. The New York Times obtained a copy of his resume. And it is becoming almost impossible to keep up with the tangled web of lies Mr. Santos has spun.Jan. 15, 2023

