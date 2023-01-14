Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

The amazing, fantabulous life of George Santos - a congressman, a volleyball champion, a Goldman Sachs alum…allegedly. The freshman Congressman is a serial fabulist who has lied about his religion, his ethnicity, his work history, his education and even his athletic talent. The New York Times obtained a copy of his resume. And it is becoming almost impossible to keep up with the tangled web of lies Mr. Santos has spun.Jan. 14, 2023