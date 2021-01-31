Velshi: Fossil fuel finale?

General Motors, the nation’s largest automaker, recently announced plans to be carbon neutral in its global operations by 2040 and they hope to offer only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. GM sees the writing on the wall: the future is about cutting emissions, transitioning to electric vehicles or other zero-emissions technologies. America is less than 5% of the world’s population, but uses 20% of all the oil produced in the world every day -- gasoline emissions account for half of that. With this announcement from GM, we begin the journey to an America where we take the climate crisis, and the dangerous role that fossil fuels play in it, seriously.