Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt

If there was a soundtrack to war, it would be the air raid siren. Even in relatively peaceful places like Lviv, it’s a defining sound, often heard several times a day. It is the reality in Ukraine and in many other conflict zones around the world. They are meant to alert residents to an imminent aerial attack in the vicinity. Civilian populations have been the victims and targets of aerial bombardment since before modern warfare. The origins of the air raid siren date back to the first World War.April 2, 2022