Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

The presidential election of 1876 set into motion a tradition that is now at the center of the January 6th insurrection. The election is the most disputed in U.S. history. The showdown between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden was rife with voter fraud, intimidation, and efforts to suppress the Black vote. Days before the inauguration, it was still unclear who would take the oath of office. Over the next 10 years, Congress eventually passed the Electoral Count Act, which was meant to set guidelines for how Congress settles a disputed presidential election. But the language is so confusing and vague that it leaves much to interpretation. So much so, that Donald Trump’s allies tried to use it to overturn the 2020 election.Jan. 9, 2022