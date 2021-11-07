Velshi: Even “Q” Is Disavowing Some of QAnon’s Fringe Conspiracy Theories

QAnon, your not-so-friendly, neighborhood conspiracy cult, has gotten so out of hand that even “Q” - the All Mighty leader - is disavowing some of the most fringe conspiracy theories being peddled by its loyal followers. Including the theory that John F. Kenney Jr. is actually alive and will reveal himself as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate. At the end of the day, these people - no matter how far on the fringe they fall - are fellow Americans who have been manipulated by the system. They are motivated and they are voting. There will almost certainly be more QAnon supporters on the ballot in 2022. So if you think it’s scary now, you have no idea.Nov. 7, 2021