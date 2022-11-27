Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave what’s expected to be his last press conference in the White House Briefing Room. He is set to step down from his government position after 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci is affectionately known as “America’s Doctor” because of his personal touch and the relatable way he's engaged with the public for decades. He is one of the few scientists that just about every American knows by name, by face and by his distinctive Brooklyn accent. He’s influenced a new generation of trusted physicians who bring truth to the public.Nov. 27, 2022