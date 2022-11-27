IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

    05:43

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

    06:56

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

    03:27

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

    07:59

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

    08:27

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

    05:34

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

    05:38

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

    07:50

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

    06:57

  • Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

    08:06

  • Trailblazer Nancy Pelosi to step down after two decades in Democratic leadership

    08:51

  • The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

    08:24

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

    05:50

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

    06:22

  • House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders

    05:21

  • The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

    08:54

  • MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”

    07:22

  • Michael Cohen: There's 'not a diaper big enough' for a Trump 2024 loss

    07:46

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

05:29

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave what’s expected to be his last press conference in the White House Briefing Room. He is set to step down from his government position after 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci is affectionately known as “America’s Doctor” because of his personal touch and the relatable way he's engaged with the public for decades. He is one of the few scientists that just about every American knows by name, by face and by his distinctive Brooklyn accent. He’s influenced a new generation of trusted physicians who bring truth to the public.Nov. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

    05:43

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

    06:56

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

    03:27

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

    07:59

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

    08:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All