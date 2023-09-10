IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Velshi: Donald Trump’s ‘banana republic’

    05:19
Ali Velshi

Velshi: Donald Trump’s ‘banana republic’

05:19

Trump has said that the indictments against him are a sign that the U.S. is a “banana republic.” The term dates back 120 years, to describe single-export economies that were very susceptible to corruption and outside influence. In claiming that the indictments against him inherently make the United States a quote “banana republic,” Trump is incorrectly saying that any kind of accountability reaching the highest office of the land is intrinsically corrupt. But the indictments Trump faces, all voted on by a jury of his peers, demonstrate that, in America, no-one is above the law.Sept. 10, 2023

    Velshi: Donald Trump's 'banana republic'

