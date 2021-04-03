Velshi: Doing the work to be anti-racist

Velshi: Doing the work to be anti-racist02:21
The idea that Black people suffer brutality and sometimes get killed just for being Black is new to many white Americans, but it’s not new to Black people. The difference now is that all of America knows it, and many Americans are struggling to reconcile their love of this land of liberty with a reality faced by generations of their Black neighbors. That reconciliation starts by listening and doing the hard work to study and learn how to be the best ally we can be.