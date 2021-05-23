Velshi: Diversity is our military’s greatest strength. Ted Cruz doesn’t get it.

Our military is made up of every gender, sexual orientation, race, background, height, hair color, and faith. They are the bravest people in the world. And they are a snapshot of our whole, great country. Maybe if Ted Cruz and the Republican party could actually get behind diversity, inclusiveness and big tent thinking, maybe they wouldn’t have to gerrymander districts, push the Big Lie and change voting laws to win elections. Because America’s diversity is its biggest strength. Our weakness, on the other hand, is Politicians who tear others down, insult the men and women who serve us and leave their constituents to freeze to death in a winter storm while they hop on a flight to sunny Cancun.