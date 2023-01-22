IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

    On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

  • View from Finland: Misinformation fight begins with education

  • Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

  • Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

  • Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

  • Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

  • Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

Environmentalists have been warning for years that fossil fuels are the primary cause of climate change. Yet, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its short-term energy outlook this week and it found that global consumption of liquid fuels - like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel - will set new records in 2024. So, despite the warnings, and the science, and the trillions of dollars worth of natural disasters, the world is moving in the wrong direction.Jan. 22, 2023

