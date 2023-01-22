Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

Environmentalists have been warning for years that fossil fuels are the primary cause of climate change. Yet, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its short-term energy outlook this week and it found that global consumption of liquid fuels - like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel - will set new records in 2024. So, despite the warnings, and the science, and the trillions of dollars worth of natural disasters, the world is moving in the wrong direction.Jan. 22, 2023