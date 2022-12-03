IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

  • The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

    Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

    The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

  • Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

  • Trailblazer Nancy Pelosi to step down after two decades in Democratic leadership

  • The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022

