Velshi: Consequences are not "cancel culture"

In recent interviews, Senator Josh Hawley has repeated his grievance that he is being "cancelled" and "muzzled." The irony of Hawley freely and openly discussing his being "muzzled" seems lost on him. Hawley seems to believe freedom of speech means he has the right to say whatever he wants, truth and facts be damned. He and other elected officials need to understand that words have consequences, especially when they lead to an attack on our nation’s Capital.