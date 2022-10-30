Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers

The hundreds of candidates running for elected office this year who peddle lies about the 2020 election are often referred to as “election deniers.” But to call these candidates “election deniers” is to diminish their culpability in a lie. These candidates are not doing something so passive as to “deny” the results of the 2020 election – results that have been proven over and over again in courts, in audits, even in fake, highly partisan audits like the one that took place in Arizona. A large percentage of Americans genuinely do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but most of them have been gas-lit by a disgraced, twice-impeached former president who simply couldn't handle a loss. The candidates who trade on that lie - the Big Lie - are liars.Oct. 30, 2022