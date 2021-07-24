Velshi: Breakthrough infections do not mean vaccines don’t work

Many are asking: “What’s the point in getting vaccinated if people are getting COVID-19 anyway?” This is an emerging mindset among the unvaccinated, since reports of so-called “breakthrough infections” have become more frequent. But there’s a difference between testing positive and getting sick. Vaccines are largely effective at preventing severe illness and death by creating antibodies that help fight the virus once it enters your body. They do NOT make you immune from the virus. And recent studies show that most COVID cases in vaccinated people are mild — if a vaccinated person develops symptoms at all. Breakthrough infections should not be taken to mean vaccines don’t work; but they SHOULD be taken as even more reason to get that shot in your arm. Because if everyone was vaccinated, there would be far less reason for the virus to spread, and far fewer people for it to spread between.