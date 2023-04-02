IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

04:25

Beware those who will try to convince you that the safety of children is their number one priority. Across the country Republicans are banning books, banning lessons on race, banning healthcare for trans children, blaming video games, banning drag shows, banning sex education, banning almond milk, banning Michelangelo's anatomically correct statue of David - all in the name of protecting children. Those things don’t hurt children, but military-style lethal weapons that are legally purchased by people who wish to inflict harm on others do.April 2, 2023

