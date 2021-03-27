Velshi: Bipartisanship is a two-way street

During an interview on Fox, the now Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said, “there has been no effort whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center." A bold statement from Mitch McConnell, who would have trouble navigating himself to the center of a Tootsie Pop, let alone the political center. McConnell may be confusing doing things his way with what the word “bipartisanship” means. There is probably a lot more the Biden administration can, will, and should do, but the literal last person to speak about a lack of bipartisanship is Mitch McConnell.