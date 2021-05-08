Velshi: Big government is not socialism

Velshi: Big government is not socialism03:02
The GOP is a party with literally no agenda other than to sabotage the current administration, and their continued narrative about socialism is misleading. President Biden has not promised nor carried out anything that remotely resembles socialism. However, Biden does believe that big government is back -- the idea that government involvement in certain aspects of public policy can be helpful. While we don’t want or need government in our lives all the time, there are some things we just can’t do on our own.