Velshi: Biden’s physical exam is honest & transparent. Just as it should be.

Today is President Biden’s 79th birthday, making him the oldest sitting President in American history. And, for a man his age, he has a pretty good bill of health. We know this because President Biden went for a physical on Friday and his doctor released a very detailed & honest summary of his health. It reads exactly as you’d expect a health report to read. And it’s incredibly transparent: Joe Biden is not in perfect shape, but he’s what you’d expect a 79-year-old man to be. This is quite the departure from the former President. There’s transparency….and then there’s Donald Trump. Everyone in Donald Trump's orbit fell into the vortex of exaggeration, obfuscation and hyperbole. Even something as simple as a physical exam was sprinkled with white lies.Nov. 20, 2021