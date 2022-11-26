Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, has a large Palestinian community. Activists have launched social media campaigns to raise global awareness for the Palestinian plight. Their goal, ultimately, is to make the Palestinian flag at least as recognizable as the Israeli flag. And to make the world care about their situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Ali Velshi says It shouldn’t fall on ordinary Palestinians to amass support for their cause from the global community. The rest of the world knows what's happening there, and should do its part. And this week saw a small step in that direction. The Biden Administration is reportedly appointing a new special representative for Palestinian affairs. It marks the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position at the State Department that is solely responsible for Palestinian Affairs. The creation of this post is progress. Hopefully it will start to repair relations with the Palestinians; relations that were injured by Donald Trump.Nov. 26, 2022