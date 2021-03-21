Velshi: Being the best kind of ally

The horrific Georgia shooting that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women, has had a chilling impact on Asians in American, especially in light of the recent surge in violence against them. This anti-Asian rhetoric is unfortunately nothing new, it has a long and troubling history in America dating back to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 - a law specifically designed to prevent Chinese American laborers from entering the country. To make matters worse, the former president of the United States engaged in using the AAPI community as a scapegoat when it comes to COVID-19 and paved the way for his supporters to follow suit. For the rest of us, who were not part of the problem, we now have a chance to be part of the solution.