IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

    07:08

  • “I was there reporting, but I was also a human being,” says ‘Black Diplomats’ host on covering Ukraine 

    05:44

  • Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

    02:52

  • Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

    07:19

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

    05:20

  • Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

    04:54

  • Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

    05:46

  • Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

    05:52

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

    05:46

  • “They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

    06:51

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

    03:23

  • Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

    04:13

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

    04:43

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow’

    07:32

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

    04:46

  • An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

    04:58

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

    07:40

  • Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

    07:00

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

04:29

Last year, Joe Biden marked his first Earth Day as President convening the leaders of the world’s greatest economies for a summit on global warming. Coincidentally, the world’s greatest economies are also the world's biggest culprits in the crime of the century: the continued and deliberate deterioration of planet earth. But one year later and Biden’s most crucial climate proposals are stalled in Congress and now the world’s attention is on the war in Ukraine. But in a way, this war has helped to jump-start the conversation about climate change. Because at the core of Vladimir Putin’s power is Mother Nature’s ultimate kryptonite: fossil fuel. Russia is one of the world’s top fossil fuel producers and exporters. America, the E.U. and all of NATO could stop buying gas & oil from Russia and it still wouldn’t move the needle on the climate crisis. Because, at the end of the day, the world will still generally use the same amount of fossil fuels. And if these countries are not getting it from Russia, they will get it somewhere else. Convincing the E.U. to cut off Russian gas and oil might hamper Russia's war efforts, but it will do nothing about climate until there is a practical energy alternative to fossil fuels.April 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

    07:08

  • “I was there reporting, but I was also a human being,” says ‘Black Diplomats’ host on covering Ukraine 

    05:44

  • Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

    02:52

  • Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

    07:19

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All