Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books

Book banning is much more than just the removal of books from school libraries. It has become a rallying cry for the Christian Right, and a wedge issue for these upcoming midterm elections. So how do you speak to religious fundamentalists about an issue like book banning? Reza Aslan, author of “Beyond Fundamentalism” has an answer, “The way that you defeat religiously-inspired hate is with religiously-inspired love. The way you defeat religiously-inspired violence is with religiously-inspired peace.”Nov. 5, 2022