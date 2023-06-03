Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

There has been a lot of extra noise on social media in recent weeks; videos of people destroying cases of Bud Light and others trashing Pride displays at Target. With Pride Month upon us, the far-right hysteria over rainbows and equality is in full swing. But it’s all just noise. Because the anti-LGBTQ hate radiating from some corners of the conservative sphere does not reflect the feelings of the American public. GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, released its annual Accelerating Acceptance study, finding that universally, non-LGBTQ Americans overwhelmingly agree that LGBTQ people should be free to live their lives and not be discriminated against. Americans support the LGBTQ community and its right to exist peacefully. The targeted attacks on the rights of LGBTQ Americans seem to be a losing political strategy. June 3, 2023

