  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

    04:39

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

    04:45

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

    05:06

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

    04:14

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

    07:21

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

    05:18

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

    03:10

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

  • Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them

    06:44

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

    06:02

  • Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 

    06:53

  • Velshi: The threats to U.S. democracy are coming from within. But we can fix this.

    03:27

  • Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 2021

    05:13

  • “In the Navajo Nation there’s almost 10K homes that lack water”: Velshi Across America tackles infrastructure failures in the Native American community

    07:10

  • Velshi: In the global race to recruit skilled foreign workers, America is falling behind

    03:50

  • Velshi: Oil drilling is wildly profitable. But some things are more important

    04:21

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”

    05:15

  • WH Economic Adviser on BBB: “This is exactly the legislation we need to pass”

    06:16

Ali Velshi

Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

04:14

Sarah Weddington was once told law school would be too tough for a woman. By 1964, she was enrolled at the University of Texas Law School: one of 40 women in a class of 1,600. Weddington along with her colleague Linda Coffee, took on the case of a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was seeking an abortion in Texas. The case was Roe V. Wade. To this day, Sarah Weddington is the youngest person ever to argue a successful case before the Supreme Court. Now, states are chipping away at the landmark decision. The only way to ensure women have access to safe and legal abortions, is by passing legislation in Congress: making legal abortion law of the land. Because as long as we’re even talking about abortion and the Supreme Court in the same sentence, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is not safe.Dec. 5, 2021

