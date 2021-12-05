Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe
04:14
Share this -
copied
Sarah Weddington was once told law school would be too tough for a woman. By 1964, she was enrolled at the University of Texas Law School: one of 40 women in a class of 1,600. Weddington along with her colleague Linda Coffee, took on the case of a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was seeking an abortion in Texas. The case was Roe V. Wade. To this day, Sarah Weddington is the youngest person ever to argue a successful case before the Supreme Court. Now, states are chipping away at the landmark decision. The only way to ensure women have access to safe and legal abortions, is by passing legislation in Congress: making legal abortion law of the land. Because as long as we’re even talking about abortion and the Supreme Court in the same sentence, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is not safe.Dec. 5, 2021
This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes
04:39
Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy
04:37
OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’
06:21
Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case
04:45
Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”
05:06
Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe