Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

Antisemitism is on the rise in the United States, according to data from both the FBI and the Anti-Defamation League. In recent months, anti-jewish rhetoric has gone even more mainstream, with highly influential people including world-famous rapper Kanye West and former president Donald Trump promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful lies. It might just be words right now – but violent and hateful rhetoric is often the precursor to – and the permission structure for – physical violent acts.Dec. 18, 2022