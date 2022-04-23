IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

    05:46

  • “They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

    06:51

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

    03:23

  • Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

    04:13

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

    04:43

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow’

    07:32

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

    04:46

  • An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

    04:58

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

    07:40

  • Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

    07:00

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?’

    05:47

  • Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish

    03:23

  • David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

    03:54

  • Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

    06:36

  • Russia’s oil and energy industry ‘will deteriorate’ without EU support: Daniel Yergin

    04:31

  • Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”

    04:52

  • Jane Harman: “I think the UN is feckless, I’ll say it”

    04:54

  • Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.” 

    07:24

Ali Velshi

Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

05:52

President Biden has announced a plan to streamline the process of admitting Ukrainian refugees into the United States. The new program will require Ukrainians to have a sponsor in the U.S. who can “attest to their ability to support them.” This builds on Biden’s earlier promise to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war. America’s proposed 100,000 is a drop in the bucket. But, if you look at how many refugees the United States takes in yearly, 100,00 is significant by U.S. standards. For decades, the U.S. was the leader in refugee resettlement - according to the Pew Research Center. Until 2017, when Donald Trump entered the White House. America has always been better off because of the immigrants and refugees who settle here. They typically come here ready to participate in what they believe to be the liberties that exist in America. America seems willing to give Ukrainian refugees the opportunity to work hard and thrive in this nation. Let this be a blueprint for how ALL refugees are treated in the United States.April 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

    05:46

  • “They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

    06:51

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

    03:23

  • Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

    04:13

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All