Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

President Biden has announced a plan to streamline the process of admitting Ukrainian refugees into the United States. The new program will require Ukrainians to have a sponsor in the U.S. who can “attest to their ability to support them.” This builds on Biden’s earlier promise to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war. America’s proposed 100,000 is a drop in the bucket. But, if you look at how many refugees the United States takes in yearly, 100,00 is significant by U.S. standards. For decades, the U.S. was the leader in refugee resettlement - according to the Pew Research Center. Until 2017, when Donald Trump entered the White House. America has always been better off because of the immigrants and refugees who settle here. They typically come here ready to participate in what they believe to be the liberties that exist in America. America seems willing to give Ukrainian refugees the opportunity to work hard and thrive in this nation. Let this be a blueprint for how ALL refugees are treated in the United States.April 23, 2022