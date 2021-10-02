Velshi Across America: San Antonio locals discuss the complexity of the Latino community
National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from September 15 to October 18 every year. To mark the occasion this year, Ali Velshi traveled to San Antonio, Texas, a majority-Latino city, to speak directly with six members of the community about issues of concern to them and about how they believe Latinos are perceived in the US. ”The reality is the Latinos were here. We're here. We're working.”Oct. 2, 2021