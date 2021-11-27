Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 2021

November is Native American Heritage Month. To honor the occasion, Ali Velshi took “Velshi Across America” west to the Navajo Nation to explore what it means to be a Native in the United States in 2021. While there, he spoke with six members of the tribe about various topics that affect their daily lives, including the complexity of policing the tightly-knit Navajo people in an era marred by police brutality and extrajudicial killings.Nov. 27, 2021