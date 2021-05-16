Velshi Across America: Members of California’s AAPI community say “the fear is real”

In the last year, more than 6,600 incidents of verbal and physical assault against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported in the U.S. And that’s likely a real undercount. Ali Velshi sits down with six members of California’s AAPI community -- from Sheriffs to chefs -- in San Francisco to talk about how difficult the last year has been, the painful choices they’ve had to make, and what needs to change going forward. Says Debra Wong Yang, a former police commissioner, judge, and prosecutor, “bystanders are just there and they're just watching as if it's all okay. And that's not the America that I know. It's not the America that I-- that I represent.