  • Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

  • “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, America’s first Native American cabinet secretary, commissioned a report to investigate the abuses that occurred within America’s Federal Indian boarding school system and the lasting consequences. The report estimates that thousands of Native American, Native Alaskan and Native Hawaiian children died in the custody of federal Indian boarding schools between 1819 and 1969. These were schools owned or supported by the American government. The numbers in this report are staggering. But, the intent is worse. This was a deliberate effort by the American government to strip children from their families, destroy native roots, exploit labor and westernize Native communities, making it easier for the government to steal their land.May 14, 2022

