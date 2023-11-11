IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

    10:19
    VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

    05:37
    UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

    06:49

  • Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

    07:07

  • 'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

    09:37

  • Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

    09:53

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

    16:48

  • ‘A lot can change’: What the poll numbers signal one year out from 2024 election

    08:22

  • Judge Luttig: Trump disqualification ‘does not require a criminal conviction’

    09:28

  • World Food Program calls for expanded humanitarian access to Gaza

    04:54

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

    04:20

  • How Israel-Palestine policy is dividing Democrats

    04:56

  • ‘How stupid do they have to be?’: Michael Cohen blasts Don Jr. and Eric's NY civil trial testimony

    08:21

  • Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

    05:08

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Michael Connelly, David Baldacci, and PEN America take the fight to FL

    09:27

  • Likelihood of Pence testifying against Trump is ‘high to almost a certainty’ after dropping 2024 bid

    04:38

  • 'A surrogate for Trump’: Rep. Dean sounds alarm on new speaker

    06:42

  • Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home

    08:18

  •  Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous

    06:58

  • Rep. Meeks on House GOP’s ‘civil war’: We’ve never had this kind of madness

    10:04

VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

05:37

 When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the Court majority, “We thus return the power to weigh those arguments to the people and their elected representatives.” Republican anti-abortion lawmakers celebrated this as a win for state’s rights. The Republican party was about to find out the hard way that this untimely conclusion to bodily autonomy was going to backfire on them. Abortion rights proved to be the central voting issue in the recent state elections. Since the fall of Roe, Republicans have lost every statewide abortion vote. Turns out Americans actually like living in a democracy and having the right to decide for themselves.Nov. 11, 2023

  

  

