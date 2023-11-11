VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the Court majority, “We thus return the power to weigh those arguments to the people and their elected representatives.” Republican anti-abortion lawmakers celebrated this as a win for state’s rights. The Republican party was about to find out the hard way that this untimely conclusion to bodily autonomy was going to backfire on them. Abortion rights proved to be the central voting issue in the recent state elections. Since the fall of Roe, Republicans have lost every statewide abortion vote. Turns out Americans actually like living in a democracy and having the right to decide for themselves.Nov. 11, 2023