IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November
05:14

  • Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13

  • Uncommitted vote in Michigan “doing Biden a favor” by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

    04:28

  • ‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

    10:00

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • 'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49

  • Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

  • U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza

    00:51

  • ‘I was a political a**hole’: Fmr. Tea Party member partners with Parkland dad to defeat Trump

    14:05

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch stresses the consequences of inaction

    07:56

  • How this NYC non-profit is fighting period poverty with donations and workshops

    06:44

  • Velshi: Michigan’s state GOP drama is cause for national attention

    05:52

  • ‘We’re not doctors’: Rep. Crockett slams GOP lawmakers for ‘absolutely insane’ IVF ruling

    06:45

  • James Baldwin was asking us ‘to grow up’, but ‘we’re still adolescent’

    10:28

  • Ukrainian teen: 'You feel like a refugee inside your own country'

    09:51

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • ‘It’s very well-thought-out’: Authoritarian expert breaks down dangers of Project 2025

    07:03

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

Ali Velshi

Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

05:14

Elections are decided, not only by those who cast votes, but by those who do not. In 2024, a protest vote, or non-vote, could be dangerous for democracy. In the general election, American voters have a binary choice between democracy and autocracy.March 3, 2024

  • Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13

  • Uncommitted vote in Michigan “doing Biden a favor” by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

    04:28

  • ‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

    10:00

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All