Ali Velshi

Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

After a year full of Congressional scandal and criminal indictments in 2006, the Democrats established the Office of Congressional Ethics. It’s the nonpartisan, independent entity that reviews allegations of misconduct by members of the House of Representatives. When appropriate, the board will refer investigations to the House Ethics Committee to further review. Since its inception, Republicans seeking to avoid independent scrutiny have tried to abolish the Office of Congressional Ethics. This year is no different. The House Republican rules package includes several clauses that would rein in the OCE and make it more difficult for it to do its job.Jan. 7, 2023

