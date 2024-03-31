UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

1 in 3 students enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin experience some form of food insecurity, according to a report by the Food Security Agency, a campus organization. But this plight isn’t unique to this school — it’s become a trend across America’s college campuses. Last week, the Food Security Agency launched a shuttle program to bring UT students to a nearby grocery store providing them with access to fresh and healthy foods. The group aims to help up to 80 students per week gain access to fresh, nutritious food. Dat Duong, co-director of the Food Security Agency, joins Ali Velshi to talk about the group’s mission. “It’s 9pm and I’ve only had a granola bar,” Dat says. ‘That’s when… you start to see the problem.’March 31, 2024