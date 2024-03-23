Unnecessary surgeries instead of abortion: “It’s real life. It's no longer science fiction.”

When Margaret Atwood wrote "The Handmaid’s Tale," she drew inspiration from real headlines and articles she came across. Atwood has said, “In case someone said, ‘How did you make this up?’ As I’ve said about a million times, I didn’t make it up.” In the one year and nine months since the fall of Roe, headlines illustrating the dire state of women’s bodily autonomy in this country have piled up. A new report out of Louisiana details the impact of that state’s abortion ban — it found that women are undergoing high-risk, unnecessary surgeries instead of simple abortion procedures. Some women are being forced to wait until their life is at risk to receive care. Even standard prenatal care is being delayed. Georgetown Professor of Constitutional Law and Global Health Policy Michele Goodwin joins Ali Velshi to discuss. March 23, 2024