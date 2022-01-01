Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change
03:59
Share this -
copied
Sara Nelson, President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Union, says that Delta Airlines and other big businesses influenced the CDC’s decision to change covid isolation protocols period from 10 to 5 days. The action has damaged the CDC’s credibility moving forward, says Nelson. “There will be people who are still infectious” getting on planes. The move came as Delta and other airlines were facing staff shortages due to the latest covid surge in cases, while cutting paid leave for employees. “It’s a scandal at Delta Airlines, but it’s a scandal in this country too.”Jan. 1, 2022
New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread
04:38
Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”
06:54
Investigative journalist who helped take down Jeffrey Epstein reacts to Maxwell conviction
04:02
Now Playing
Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change
03:59
UP NEXT
How redistricting diminishes representation
05:17
Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”