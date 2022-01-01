Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

Sara Nelson, President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Union, says that Delta Airlines and other big businesses influenced the CDC’s decision to change covid isolation protocols period from 10 to 5 days. The action has damaged the CDC’s credibility moving forward, says Nelson. “There will be people who are still infectious” getting on planes. The move came as Delta and other airlines were facing staff shortages due to the latest covid surge in cases, while cutting paid leave for employees. “It’s a scandal at Delta Airlines, but it’s a scandal in this country too.”Jan. 1, 2022