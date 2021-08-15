IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Under Taliban-rule, Afghanistan will ’revert back to the 4th century’ & women will be ‘subhuman’

As the Taliban closes in on Afghanistan, they will likely “revert back to fourth century standards” says Janine di Giovanni, Senior Fellow at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a columnist for Foreign Policy and The Nation Newspaper in Abu Dhabi. After more than three decades of experience as a war reporter, Giovanni says the Taliban will have a, “brutal reign, human rights will be discarded, and a humanitarian catastrophe, the likes of which we haven't seen in a while, will ensue.”Aug. 15, 2021

