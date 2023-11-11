UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

Five weeks into the Israeli-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate, with more than 11,000 Palestinian civilians reportedly killed. In a glimmer of hope, the U.S. announced on Thursday that Israel has agreed to a daily limited humanitarian pause. Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said the number of aid trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip so far is a tiny fraction of the number before the war. “We are calling for an immediate human ceasefire. We are calling for the immediate release of all the hostages that are in Gaza—aid is unconditional,” Hastings said.Nov. 11, 2023