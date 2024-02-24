Ukrainian teen: “You feel like a refugee inside your own country”

Last year while reporting from Ukraine on the first anniversary of the full-fledged Russian invasion, Ali Velshi had the privilege of catching up with Nastia Shpot — a former teenage refugee from Ukraine whom we first met a year earlier in Poland after she fled her home with her mother and two sisters. Two years after the full scale invasion, Velshi catches up with Nastia, who still has big plans for her future, her studies, and for how best to help her country.Feb. 24, 2024