Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

Six months ago, Ali Velshi met 15-year-old Nastya Shpot. She fled her home in Ukraine’s Donbas region with her mother and sisters. They headed to Poland for safe haven from Russia’s deadly invasion, while her father stayed behind to fight on the front lines. In Poland, Shpot was a volunteer, helping hundreds of her fellow Ukrainian refugees as they poured into the neighboring country. Now, Shpot is back in the Donbas, where she says she’s been helping her grandparents to get around. Recently, her father was able to leave his post to see his daughters for the first time in nearly six months. “I just started crying when -- first time with my dad,” says Shpot. “My dad started to tell me stories how they hide, and his car was destroyed. So, I thank God. I’m really grateful to God because he saved my dad.”Aug. 21, 2022

