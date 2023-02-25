Ukrainian Teen, Back Home A Year Later: “I didn’t have time to be a kid”

During Ali Velshi's first trip to Ukraine last spring, he first made stops in Hungary and Poland. While in Poland, Ali met a 15-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Anastasiia Shpot, or Nastia as she is known. She had been forced to flee her eastern Ukrainian hometown of Pershotravensk in eastern Ukraine, about halfway between Dnipro and Donetsk. Now Ali is back in Ukraine, and visited Nastia at her home with her family, not far from the front lines.Feb. 25, 2023