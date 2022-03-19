Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’
If there is one thing Ukrainians have become painfully familiar with over the past weeks, it is devastating loss. Sviatoslav Yurash, the youngest member of the Ukrainian Parliament turned rudimentary soldier, lost his best friend of 10 years and is still fighting on for his country because “we have no choice.”March 19, 2022
