Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly wasn’t counting on ordinary Ukrainian civilians learning how to use firearms in order to defend their home country. Ukrainian Parliament Member and leader of the Holos Party Kira Rudik is one of those Ukrainians taking up arms for the first time this week. “I’m prepared to use it in my resistance group”. She adds that Putin “didn’t quite plan anything but the Blitzkrieg and right now he will have to regroup”.Feb. 27, 2022