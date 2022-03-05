Ukrainian parliament member: It’s impossible not to cry, ‘so many people don't have homes anymore’
As Russian forces began to attack the areas surrounding Kyiv earlier this week, civilian areas were not spared. Ukrainian Parliament member Lisa Yasko’s neighborhood is now deemed unlivable due to explosions. Instead of fleeing, she and many others stayed behind to fight for her country. She joins Ali Velshi to explain why no matter what happens next, “we’re going to resist and fight back.”March 5, 2022
