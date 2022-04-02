Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine
Ukrainian democracy is active and varied, but its government has put aside domestic policy debates in order to fight a “common enemy.” MP Kira Rudik, leader of the Holos opposition party, says one day they’ll “get back to the luxury of having different opinions on various political issues,” but for now, “in Ukrainian Parliament, we are standing up as one.” Rudik is advocating for the Rome Statute, which would ultimately allow for Putin to be sued by and tried in Ukraine.April 2, 2022
